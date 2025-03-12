Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 748,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $72,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 70.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 649,799 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,057,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 218.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 305,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 85.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 265,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $25,004,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,794,868.08. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,230,283.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,300.81. The trade was a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

