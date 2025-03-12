Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,939 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $66,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $788,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,061.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average is $92.87.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

