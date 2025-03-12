Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 32,220 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $68,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 44,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Antero Resources by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,963 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after buying an additional 88,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.94.

AR opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 3.38. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

