Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,074 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 920,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $73,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. FMR LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,567,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Service Co. International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Service Co. International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Service Co. International by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,093,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,674.96. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.06%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

