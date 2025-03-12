Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $69,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.84 and a 200 day moving average of $122.25. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.18 and a 12-month high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $12,101,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,689,225 shares in the company, valued at $581,839,038. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $292,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,501.51. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,198 shares of company stock worth $92,503,343 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

