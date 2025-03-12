Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,344 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $73,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DaVita by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in DaVita by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA opened at $146.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.64 and a 1 year high of $179.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

