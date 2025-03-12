Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,410 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,577,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,410 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $72,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,236,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,486 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $39,242,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 169.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,772 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 818,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

