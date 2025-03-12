Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,749 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $19,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 213,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 185,957 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at $2,401,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 30.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,598,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,692 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of YOU opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.37. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

