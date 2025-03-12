Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 2,517 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $164.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.55. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,213.28. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,182 shares of company stock worth $18,192,354. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

