DA Davidson Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $12.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.

In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 200,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,334,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,847,309 shares in the company, valued at $40,031,186.03. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,300 shares of company stock worth $15,161,068 over the last three months. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $497,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Asana by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

