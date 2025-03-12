DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Telos from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. Telos has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 198,676 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 186,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Telos by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,665,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

