DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,601,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,742. This represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at $731,825.60. This represents a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $9,665,394 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

