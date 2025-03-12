Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 over the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 3.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BROS stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.16, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

