e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,305,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

