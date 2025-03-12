Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Invests $273,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

