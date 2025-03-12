Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDR. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.75.
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.
