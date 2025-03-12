Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1,642.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 25,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,015,000 after buying an additional 60,987 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $683,728.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,106.67. This trade represents a 26.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.90.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.26%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

