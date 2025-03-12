Evercore ISI Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $240.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carvana from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.65.

CVNA stock opened at $172.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 3.56. Carvana has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $292.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.01 and a 200-day moving average of $213.89.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total value of $6,159,075.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,029 shares in the company, valued at $37,440,089.10. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,629 shares of company stock valued at $24,758,919 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $36,527,000. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

