Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 price target on Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after acquiring an additional 152,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

