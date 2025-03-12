Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 4.3 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

