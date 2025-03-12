First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stake Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 63,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

FR stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.65%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.