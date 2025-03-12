First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.