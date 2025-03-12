FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in FMC by 186.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 90.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $52,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

In other FMC news, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

