Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Given Buy Rating at Jones Trading

Jones Trading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBRT. B. Riley upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

FBRT stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 90.45, a current ratio of 84.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin BSP Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 171.08%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Further Reading

