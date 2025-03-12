Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.58. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Freshpet by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

