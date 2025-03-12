Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$12.78” Price Target for Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Fundamental Research set a C$12.78 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Down 1.7 %

AI opened at C$10.52 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$10.31 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The company has a market cap of C$498.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.15.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Further Reading

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders’ equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

