Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 4,653.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 139,334 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 459.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. UBS Group raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,401.73. The trade was a 52.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

