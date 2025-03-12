Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HASI opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

