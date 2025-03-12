Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 934,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 29,074 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 14.3% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $125,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.7% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

