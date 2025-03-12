HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley raised Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -199.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55. Alcoa has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

