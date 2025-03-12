Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,630,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 495,599 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,392,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,583 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,552,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,582.3% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 920,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 865,840 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,576 shares in the company, valued at $457,372.96. This represents a 60.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

