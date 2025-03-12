Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities cut shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HL. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

HL stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $167,764.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,559.20. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov acquired 6,570 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. The trade was a 2.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,718,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after purchasing an additional 456,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 51.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,435,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,499,000 after purchasing an additional 711,676 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

