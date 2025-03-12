Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stake Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 372.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 55.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

