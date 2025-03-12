IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,984,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in IDEX by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in IDEX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $181.09 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.13.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Citigroup lowered their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

