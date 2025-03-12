Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,378,000 after acquiring an additional 393,229 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 766,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 305,990 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 502,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after acquiring an additional 286,391 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,093,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,888,000 after acquiring an additional 197,353 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,796,000 after acquiring an additional 184,895 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.