iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $121.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.56 and its 200-day moving average is $128.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

