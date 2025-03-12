iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 91,686 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

