iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.01. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

