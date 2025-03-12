iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,834,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 717,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 480,181 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,618,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 247,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

IWX opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $85.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

