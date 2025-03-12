iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 486.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $188.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $176.09 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

