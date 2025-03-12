J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SJM. TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 2.5 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -179.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

