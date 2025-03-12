Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

JXN stock opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

