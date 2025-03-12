Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 13,071 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1,024.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

