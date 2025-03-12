Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 2,614 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $194,937.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,632.24. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 38,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $1,229,380.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,718,616.95. The trade was a 17.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,816 shares of company stock worth $3,603,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

