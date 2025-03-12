Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $246.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $288.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

