Keybank National Association OH Buys 166 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 622,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 146,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average of $90.32.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.