Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $1,215,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,522,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,899,000 after acquiring an additional 861,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,304 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 23.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,899,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,930,000 after acquiring an additional 346,390 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 2.56%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

