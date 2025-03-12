Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,188,000.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

