Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in First Bancorp by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in First Bancorp by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

FBNC stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.04.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

