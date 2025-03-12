Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE THO opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $118.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

